IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / UN Chief Guterres welcomes US decision to re-engage with Human Rights Council
"The Human Rights Council is the world’s leading forum for addressing the full range of human rights challenges," a statement issued by the UN Chief’s spokesperson said Monday.(AP file photo)
"The Human Rights Council is the world’s leading forum for addressing the full range of human rights challenges," a statement issued by the UN Chief’s spokesperson said Monday.(AP file photo)
world news

UN Chief Guterres welcomes US decision to re-engage with Human Rights Council

Under the Trump administration, the US had withdrawn from the United Nations Human Rights Council, condemning the "hypocrisy" of its members and its alleged "unrelenting bias" against Israel.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:34 AM IST


UN Secretary General António Guterres has welcomed the decision of the United States to re-engage with the United Nations Human Rights Council, saying the world organisation looks forward to hearing Washington’s crucial voice across the Council’s urgent work.

"The Human Rights Council is the world’s leading forum for addressing the full range of human rights challenges. The Council’s mechanisms and special procedures are vital tools for ensuring action and accountability," a statement issued by the UN Chief’s spokesperson said Monday.

"The United Nations looks forward to hearing the crucial voice of the United States across the Council’s urgent work,” the statement said.

Under the Trump administration, the US had withdrawn from the United Nations Human Rights Council, condemning the "hypocrisy" of its members and its alleged "unrelenting bias" against Israel.

"As Secretary Blinken said, effective use of multilateral tools is an important part of the Biden administration's recommitment to a US foreign policy centered on democracy, human rights, and equality,” the US Mission to the UN said in a statement Monday, adding that the “best way” to realise this commitment is through “our continued engagement with allies, partners, non-governmental organisations, civil society, and multilateral organisations, including within the UN system.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said President Joe Biden has instructed the Department of State to reengage “immediately and robustly” with the UN Human Rights Council.

“We recognise that the Human Rights Council is a flawed body, in need of reform to its agenda, membership, and focus, including its disproportionate focus on Israel. However, our withdrawal in June 2018 did nothing to encourage meaningful change, but instead created a vacuum of US leadership, which countries with authoritarian agendas have used to their advantage,” Blinken said.

The US Mission to the UN added that Washington recognises the UN Human Rights Council has its flaws, “but we also believe it can help promote fundamental freedoms around the world.

“The only way we can ensure the Human Rights Council fulfills this important mandate is by being at the table as an observer and working with our partners and allies in a principled fashion to make it better.”

The Mission added that through Washington’s leadership on the UN Security Council and by reengaging with the Human Rights Council, “the United States will continue to fight for global peace and security, and to promote human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.”

Blinken said in the immediate term, the United States will engage with the Council as an observer, and in that capacity will have the "opportunity to speak in the Council, participate in negotiations, and partner with others to introduce resolutions.

It is our view that the best way to improve the Council is to engage with it and its members in a principled fashion. We strongly believe that when the United States engages constructively with the Council, in concert with our allies and friends, positive change is within reach."

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said that the Human Rights Council is a poor defender of human rights.

“Worse than that, the Human Rights Council has become an exercise in shameless hypocrisy – with many of the world’s worst human rights abuses going ignored, and some of the world’s most serious offenders sitting on the council itself,” he had said as the US quit the Council.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley had said the Council has been a protector of human rights abusers and a cesspool of political bias.

She said she had made it clear to the Human Rights Council that the US will remain a part of it if essential reforms were achieved, reforms that were needed in order to make the council a serious advocate for human rights.

“Human rights abusers continue to serve on and be elected to the council. The world’s most inhumane regimes continue to escape scrutiny, and the council continues politicising and scapegoating of countries with positive human rights records in an attempt to distract from the abusers in their ranks,” she had said.

In remarks at the Human Rights Council Organisational Meeting in Geneva, US Chargé d’Affaires Mark Cassayre said the Biden administration “believes in a foreign policy centered on democracy, human rights, and equality…Effective use of multilateral tools is an important element of that vision.”

Cassayre added that “while recognising the Council’s flaws, we know that this body has the potential to be an important forum for those fighting tyranny and injustice around the world.

By being present at the table, we seek to ensure it can live up to that potential.”

The Human Rights Council was created by the United Nations General Assembly in March 2006. The Council is made of 47 Member States, which are elected by the majority of members of the General Assembly of the United Nations through direct and secret ballot.

Members of the Council serve for a period of three years and are not eligible for immediate re-election after serving two consecutive terms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
"The Human Rights Council is the world’s leading forum for addressing the full range of human rights challenges," a statement issued by the UN Chief’s spokesperson said Monday.(AP file photo)
"The Human Rights Council is the world’s leading forum for addressing the full range of human rights challenges," a statement issued by the UN Chief’s spokesperson said Monday.(AP file photo)
world news

UN Chief Guterres welcomes US decision to re-engage with Human Rights Council

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:34 AM IST
Under the Trump administration, the US had withdrawn from the United Nations Human Rights Council, condemning the "hypocrisy" of its members and its alleged "unrelenting bias" against Israel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We are not going to run away from the issue of emergency aid. A large part of the population is in difficulty," Bolsonaro said. (Reuters file photo)
"We are not going to run away from the issue of emergency aid. A large part of the population is in difficulty," Bolsonaro said. (Reuters file photo)
world news

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro confirms new emergency aid package being discussed

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:15 AM IST
Bolsonaro's remarks came after a government source involved in the negotiations told Reuters that the program would be smaller than last year's, which expired on Dec. 31, and would come with more strings attached.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump(AP)
Former US President Donald Trump(AP)
world news

Trump's second impeachment trial: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:08 AM IST
Lawyers for the former president insist he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol, while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the 'most grievous constitutional crime.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Lynch (File Photo/Reuters)
Michael Lynch (File Photo/Reuters)
world news

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against extradition to US

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:01 AM IST
Prosecutors want Michael Lynch to stand trial on 17 counts, including securities fraud, charges he has categorically denied.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden, less than three weeks into his presidency, has declared that defeating the virus and fixing the economy are his top priorities.(Bloomberg)
Biden, less than three weeks into his presidency, has declared that defeating the virus and fixing the economy are his top priorities.(Bloomberg)
world news

Democrats propose USD 1,400 payments as part of Biden Covid-19 relief

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:00 AM IST
The plan is expected to closely follow President Joe Biden's proposed package to address the tolls of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 460,000 Americans, and the nation's still staggering economy, which has lost 10 million jobs since the crisis began last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The main oil fields are in territory in the country's northeast, a region where the US-allied Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces hold sway and depend on the oil for income.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
The main oil fields are in territory in the country's northeast, a region where the US-allied Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces hold sway and depend on the oil for income.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
world news

United States forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:56 AM IST
Since a US firm contracted last year with the Kurds in northern Syria to help exploit northeastern Syria oil reserves, US troops are not involved, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It wasn’t immediately clear what was in those shipments or how significant the cooperation was for either nation.(Sepah News / AFP. Representative image)
It wasn’t immediately clear what was in those shipments or how significant the cooperation was for either nation.(Sepah News / AFP. Representative image)
world news

Iran and North Korea resumed cooperation on missiles, says United Nations

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:52 AM IST
“This resumed cooperation is said to have included the transfer of critical parts, with the most recent shipment associated with this relationship taking place in 2020,” an independent panel of experts monitoring sanctions on North Korea said in the report, citing a member state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Secretary of state Antony Blinken.
US Secretary of state Antony Blinken.
world news

Blinken stops short of endorsing Trump recognition of Golan Heights as Israel

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:46 AM IST
US Secretary of state Antony Blinken instead told CNN that the territory was 'important for Israel's security.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump
world news

Georgia probes Trump phone call that 'pressured' election official

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:40 AM IST
Officials have launched an investigation into Donald Trump’s telephone call to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger in which the then-president allegedly pressured the elections official to overturn the November election results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paramilitary police officers swap positions during a change of guard in front of Potala Palace in Lhasa.(Reuters)
Paramilitary police officers swap positions during a change of guard in front of Potala Palace in Lhasa.(Reuters)
world news

China ramping up military infra in Tibet, Xinjiang for LAC operations

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:56 AM IST
There is also growing evidence of the build-up of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and civilian facilities in sectors other than Ladakh, such as along the disputed border in Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Chinese foreign ministry was asked to comment on VK Singh’s statement after the regular press briefing was over.(PTI)
The Chinese foreign ministry was asked to comment on VK Singh’s statement after the regular press briefing was over.(PTI)
world news

VK Singh’s remark on border ‘unwitting confession’: China

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Singh, who is the minister of state for transport and highways and a former four-star general, was quoted as saying on Sunday that both countries have crossed their perceptions of the undemarcated LAC many times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the global health body is eager to get the mission underway “as soon as possible”.(Reuters File Photo)
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the global health body is eager to get the mission underway “as soon as possible”.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

'Concerning': WHO chief raises questions on vaccines as new variants surface

AP, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:51 PM IST
At a press briefing on Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said South Africa's decision to suspend its vaccination campaign using the AstraZeneca vaccine is “a reminder that we need to do everything we can to reduce circulation of the virus with proven public health measures.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo from October 1, 2014 shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi with then US vice president Joe Biden in Washington DC. (PTI file)
A file photo from October 1, 2014 shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi with then US vice president Joe Biden in Washington DC. (PTI file)
world news

Modi, Biden commit to rule-based international order

By HT Correspondent I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:33 PM IST
The two leaders spoke for the first time after Biden’s inauguration in January; they had spoken before, in December after Biden’s election victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the medical staff holds a vial of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine during a visit by French Health Minister Olivier Veran at the South Ile-de-France Hospital Group, in Melun, on the outskirts of Paris, France February 8, 2021. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
A member of the medical staff holds a vial of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine during a visit by French Health Minister Olivier Veran at the South Ile-de-France Hospital Group, in Melun, on the outskirts of Paris, France February 8, 2021. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
world news

South Africa to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine in steps to assess efficacy

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:26 PM IST
South Africa said on Sunday it would put on hold its use of the AstraZeneca shot after research showing it was only minimally effective in preventing mild-to-moderate illness against a variant of the coronavirus now dominant in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)
world news

White House concerned about China's absence from conversation about Myanmar coup

Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:21 PM IST
The White House on Monday expressed concern about China's absence from conversation about Myanmar coup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP