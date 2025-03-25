Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UN decries hike in satellite navigation system interference

AFP |
Mar 25, 2025 11:09 PM IST

UN decries hike in satellite navigation system interference

The United Nations on Tuesday urged countries to boost protections amid a marked increase in efforts to interfere with satellite navigation systems like GPS that are critical for aviation and maritime safety.

UN decries hike in satellite navigation system interference
UN decries hike in satellite navigation system interference

The UN's International Telecommunication Union, its International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Maritime Organization jointly voiced "grave concern" at growing disruptions of so-called Global Navigation Satellite Systems .

Amid growing geopolitical tensions, GPS and other such systems, which are used for weapons systems but also for a vast array of vital civilian applications, have increasingly been targeted.

There have been warnings of increased GNSS signal disruptions since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as amid the Middle East conflict.

The UN agencies voiced alarm at the impact of disruptions to such systems, which they pointed out are used for everything from the navigation of civil aircraft, maritime vessels and humanitarian assistance vehicles to synchronising telecommunications networks.

They demanded countries do more to protect the systems against so-called jamming attacks, which prevent access to satellite signals, as well as spoofing, through the broadcasting of false signals that can cause GNSS receivers in vessels or aircraft to calculate erroneous positions.

"Global Navigation Satellite Systems are critical to our safety on land, at sea and in the air," said ITU chief Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

"Member States should ensure the uninterrupted operation of these systems for everyone's safety and the resilience of essential services that our lives depend on."

The joint statement called on countries to enhance the protection of the critical RNSS radio-frequency band, where GNSS systems operate.

The band should be protected against "transmissions that can adversely cause harmful interference degrading, interrupting or misleading signals used for civilian and humanitarian purposes," the statement added.

It also urged states to "reinforce resilience of the systems that rely on RNSS for navigation, positioning and timing" and to report all cases of "harmful interference".

And it demanded they "retain sufficient conventional navigation infrastructure for contingency support in case of RNSS outages and misleading signals", as well as to "develop mitigation techniques for loss of services".

nl/fg

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On