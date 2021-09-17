UN envoy of ousted Afghan govt asks to keep NY seat amid no clarity from Taliban

The UN ambassador representing the ousted Afghan government has requested the world body to let him keep Afghanistan’s seat in New York, reported news agency Reuters. A United Nations spokesperson said that Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai has written to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with a list of Afghanistan's delegation for the General Assembly.

Guterres' spokesperson Farhan Haq said that the accreditation request was sent on Wednesday, a day after the UN General Assembly session kicked off. A nine-member committee, appointed annually, assess the credentials of all UN members around October-November before submitting a report to General Assembly for final approval.

Bahamas, Bhutan, Chile, China, Namibia, Russia, Sierra Leone, Sweden and the United States have been named for this year’s UN committee that will assess the credentials. The committee usually operates by consensus, reported Reuters, setting up for a potential showdown if the Taliban put forward their own man for the seat of permanent representative at the UN.

Isaczai, however, will remain in the New York seat until a decision is made, reported Reuters citing General Assembly rules. The last time the Taliban toppled an Afghan government, the UN representative remained in the seat during the rule of the Islamist fundamentalists as the credentials committee deferred its decision.

The committee report had then stated that the decision was deferred "on the understanding that the current representatives of Afghanistan accredited to the United Nations would continue to participate in the work of the General Assembly."

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council extended the mission in Afghanistan for six months by unanimously passing a resolution on Friday. Drafter by Norway and Estonia, the resolution also called for "full, equal and meaningful participation of women, and upholding human rights, including for women, children and minorities."

