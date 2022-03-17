Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
world news

UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

The resolution includes several strands of cooperation, on the humanitarian, political and human rights fronts, including those of women, children and journalists.
Members of the Taliban man a road checkpoint in Kandahar.(AFP)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 08:39 PM IST
AFP |

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Thursday to secure a formal presence in Afghanistan, whose Taliban government remains unrecognized by the international community.

The resolution, without using the word Taliban, spells out a new one-year mandate for the UN political mission in Afghanistan, calling it "crucial" to peace.

The vote was 14 in favor, with one abstention, by Russia.

The resolution includes several strands of cooperation, on the humanitarian, political and human rights fronts, including those of women, children and journalists.

"This new mandate for UNAMA (the UN mission to Afghanistan) is crucial not only to respond to the immediate humanitarian and economic crisis, but also to reach our overarching goal of peace and stability in Afghanistan," Norwegian UN ambassador Mona Juul, whose country drafted the resolution, told AFP after the vote.

"The Council gives a clear message with this new mandate: UNAMA has a crucial role to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and to support the Afghan people as they face unprecedented challenges and uncertainty," Juul said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan taliban
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP