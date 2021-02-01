UN head 'strongly condemns' military detention of Myanmar leaders
- "The Secretary-General strongly condemns the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar's new parliament," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has "strongly" condemned the military detention of Myanmar's leaders in a coup, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar's new parliament," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
"These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar."
The spokesman said November's elections had provided Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy with a strong mandate, "reflecting the clear will of the people of Myanmar to continue on the hard-won path of democratic reform".
The statement called on the military to "respect the will of the people" and "adhere to democratic norms, with any differences to be resolved through peaceful dialogue".
"All leaders must act in the greater interest of Myanmar's democratic reform, engaging in meaningful dialogue, refraining from violence and fully respecting human rights and fundamental freedom," the statement said.
The UN Security Council had planned to hold a meeting Thursday on Myanmar with the UN's special envoy to the country, Christine Schraner Burgener, according to diplomats.
The session could now be advanced to early in the week due to Monday's developments, a diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca boosts dose deliveries amid chaotic EU rollout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump’s post-election fundraising faltered in last weeks of 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden to meet GOP senators to discuss compromise stimulus plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM Scott Morrison
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN head 'strongly condemns' military detention of Myanmar leaders
- "The Secretary-General strongly condemns the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar's new parliament," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time to team up and tackle Long Covid, says WHO expert
- However, Long Covid deserves similar urgent attention, said Janet Diaz, the clinical care lead in the WHO's emergencies programme, ahead of a push for a globally-unified approach to the problem.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar military takes power for one year, Aung San Suu Kyi in detention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US urges Myanmar's military to release those detained, respect election results
- The US urged Myanmar’s military to release all those detained and to respect the results of the election.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar military says it is taking control of the country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK opens citizenship path for Hong Kongers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India records 11,427 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 10.75 million
WHO experts visit wet market in Wuhan; lockdown in Perth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO team in Wuhan to visit provincial CDC on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 5,000 arrested at pro-Navalny protests across Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump names new impeachment lawyers after parting with team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox