UN human rights chief 'determined' to follow up with China on Xinjiang

Published on Dec 09, 2022 03:02 PM IST

Xinjiang: The report that was issued on 31 August is a very important one and has highlighted very serious human rights concerns," said Volker Turk.

Xinjiang: The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is seen. (AP)
Reuters |

U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk on Friday said he was determined to engage with China over the findings of a report issued by his predecessor that said China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslims in its Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity.

"The report that was issued on 31 August is a very important one and has highlighted very serious human rights concerns," said Turk in a Geneva press briefing.

"I will personally continue engaging with the authorities. I'm very determined to do so," he said, adding that "hope springs eternal."

Friday, December 09, 2022
