UN human rights chief 'determined' to follow up with China on Xinjiang
Published on Dec 09, 2022 03:02 PM IST
Xinjiang: The report that was issued on 31 August is a very important one and has highlighted very serious human rights concerns," said Volker Turk.
Reuters |
U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk on Friday said he was determined to engage with China over the findings of a report issued by his predecessor that said China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslims in its Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity.
Read more: Massive ‘7,000 square metres’ fire in Moscow suburb, ‘arson’ suspected
"The report that was issued on 31 August is a very important one and has highlighted very serious human rights concerns," said Turk in a Geneva press briefing.
"I will personally continue engaging with the authorities. I'm very determined to do so," he said, adding that "hope springs eternal."
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics