‘UN report closed door for co-operation’, says Chinese ambassador
Describing the report as 'illegal and invalid', the Chinese ambassador also said that the 'whole set of ideas is shelved because of the release of the report'.
The Chinese ambassador to the United Nations Chen Xu on Friday hit out at a UN report on alleged human rights abuses in the Asian country's Xinjiang region. Speaking to the media, Chen Xu said that the report had 'closed the door of cooperation', news agency Reuters said.
Describing the report as 'illegal and invalid', the Chinese ambassador also said that the 'whole set of ideas is shelved because of the release of the report'. "You cannot hurt us while in the meantime enjoying cooperation with us," he said.
The office of UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on August 31 released the 46-page report on China's alleged human rights abuses in the country - just 13 minutes before she stepped down from her four-year tenure. The report is titled 'OHCHR Assessment of Human Rights Concerns in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China'.
Also read: China fumes over UN report citing ‘serious human rights violations’ in Xinjiang
The report said 'serious human rights violations have been committed in China' and also that the 'detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity'.
The report came after Bachelet visited Xinjiang in May.
Reacting to this, China had earlier published its own 131-page refutation - claiming that the 'so-called 'assessment' runs counter to the mandate of Bachelet's office and distorts China's laws and policies, smears and slanders China, and interferes in China's internal affairs'.
Also read: As India, China disengage in Hot Springs, Delhi spotlights other friction points
Over the past few years China has been in the limelight for its alleged human rights abuses and mass detention campaign in Xinjiang that swept an estimated million Uyghurs and other ethnic groups into a network of prisons and camps. Beijing called them 'training centers' but former detainees described them as brutal detention centers.
Some countries, including the United States, have accused Beijing of committing genocide.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
'Our hearts are broken': UK newspapers mark Queen Elizabeth II's death
A picture of Queen Elizabeth II taken at her 1953 coronation, full of regal splendour clasping the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre in the vaulted walls of Westminster Abbey, covered the front pages of The Times, Guardian, Daily Star and Independent. The Sun, Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and Daily Mirror instead chose images of the white-haired monarch as she neared the end of her record-breaking 70-year-reign. "Our hearts are broken", said the Daily Mail headline.
-
Charles III to be formally proclaimed king on Saturday: Palace
Charles III will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday morning at a meeting of the Accession Council, Buckingham Palace said. The formal body overseeing the succession from Queen Elizabeth II will meet from 10:00 am (0900 GMT), with a first public pronouncement from a balcony of St James's Palace in London at 11:00 am.
-
Queen’s former chef reminisces 1st time he met the monarch: ‘Her dogs chased me’
As Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, her personal chef who worked for her for over a decade expressed “profound sadness” over the Queen's demise. Darren McGrady travelled around the world with the Queen and the royals and had met the Queen for the first time at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she died.
-
UK top lawyers' royal titles change after Queen's death
More than 2,400 top lawyers in the UK have seen their official titles change after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. As soon as the former Prince of Wales became King Charles III, all of them became "King's Counsel". This is just one of the many symbolic changes to British public life and society that have now begun.
-
Want to mourn the Queen's death? UK govt publishes guidelines
UK government has released official guidance for the UK's mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The royal family will undertake their own period of mourning which will be subject to the decision of King Charles III. The guidelines covers behaviour and etiquette for the public, businesses and public organisations during the mourning period. Despite this, there are no concrete expectations for specific behaviour to be observed during the mourning period.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics