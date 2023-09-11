Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / UN rights chief criticizes Russia for quitting Black Sea grain deal

UN rights chief criticizes Russia for quitting Black Sea grain deal

Reuters |
Sep 11, 2023 02:44 PM IST

Russia quit the UN-brokered grain deal, aimed at easing a global food crisis, in July.

The UN rights chief on Monday blamed Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal as well as its alleged attacks on agricultural facilities for higher food prices that have been particularly damaging in the Horn of Africa.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk delivers a speech at the opening of the 54th UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.(AFP)

"The Russian Federation's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, and attacks on grain facilities in Odesa and elsewhere, have again forced prices sky-high in many developing countries – taking the right to food far out of reach for many people," Volker Turk said at the opening of the Human Rights Council session in Geneva, referring specifically to high malnutrition rates in Somalia.

