UN secretary-general calls for end to 'deplorable' violence in Myanmar

Myanmar's military rulers must put an end to the "deplorable" violence inflicted on the population since 2021 and find a "credible path" back to civilian government, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference, ahead of his participation in the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.(REUTERS)

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, Guterres said the military takeover had not only "piled calamity upon calamity" on Myanmar but also threatened regional stability.

"I reiterate my call for an immediate end to the violence, a genuine commitment to inclusive dialogue and a credible path back to civilian rule," he said.

Since the 2021 coup against the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar has been locked in turmoil, with an armed rebellion seizing control of large swathes of territory.

The military government says it intends to return Myanmar to democratic rule via a general election at the end of this year, even as the civil war rages, but the credibility of the vote has been questioned and the junta's critics expect it to stay in power through proxies.

Opposition parties have been dissolved for failing to register, rebel groups and a shadow government have refused to join the political fold and junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has admitted that a vote cannot be held nationwide.

"The way forward must lead to a restoration of democratic institutions anchored in the rule of law and human rights," Guterres said.

Asked about the election, he said: "I don't think anybody believes that those elections will be free and fair."

He also gave his backing to a peace plan drawn up in 2021 by ASEAN to end hostilities and start dialogue, which the military government has largely ignored.

"It's time to open humanitarian channels, end the violence and facilitate a comprehensive political solution," he said. "The people of Myanmar are counting on our collective support."

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by David Stanway; Editing by Martin Petty)