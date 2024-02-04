UN Security Council to meet over US strikes in Mideast: Report
AFP |
Feb 04, 2024 12:04 AM IST
The meeting, requested by permanent member Russia, will take place at 4:00 pm (2100 GMT) on Monday.
The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday afternoon on the US strikes in Iraq and Syria, which it launched in retaliation for the death of three American soldiers, diplomatic sources told AFP.
The meeting, requested by permanent member Russia, will take place at 4:00 pm (2100 GMT) on Monday, diplomatic sources said, and would discuss the attacks launched by Washington against Iran-backed groups it has accused of attacking US troops in the region.
Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!
Share this article