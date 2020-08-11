e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UN sends 50,000 tons of wheat to Lebanon to avert food crisis

UN sends 50,000 tons of wheat to Lebanon to avert food crisis

The World Food Programme will ship 50,000 tons of wheat flour to Beirut, enough to supply Lebanon for three months, it and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, another UN body, said Tuesday.

world Updated: Aug 11, 2020 17:20 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
A still image taken from a drone footage shows the damage two days after an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon.
A still image taken from a drone footage shows the damage two days after an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon.(REUTERS)
         

The United Nations is sending grain to Lebanon to avert a food crisis following last week’s explosion in Beirut that killed 160 people and destroyed grain silos.

The World Food Programme will ship 50,000 tons of wheat flour to Beirut, enough to supply Lebanon for three months, it and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, another UN body, said Tuesday. The first batch of 17,500 tons will arrive in 10 days.

The shipments will go to bakeries and millers and “ensure there is no food shortage,” OCHA said.

A huge blast on Aug. 4 tore through major grain silos in Beirut’s port, stoking fears of scarcities in a nation that imports nearly all its food and was already reeling from an economic crisis. The explosion, which caused billions of dollars-worth of damage, occurred next to a grain store and left the country with only six weeks of flour reserves, half the standard amount to ensure food security, according to the UN.

“Grain silos have been mostly destroyed, causing fears of skyrocketing food prices,” the WFP said.

Lebanon relies on privately owned mills to ship wheat from Ukraine, Russia and other European countries. The government used to buy grain from local farmers at above-market prices but hasn’t done so in years.

The explosion exacerbates the plight of the Arab nation, which has been battered this year by the coronavirus pandemic and a financial meltdown. The government defaulted on around $30 billion of Eurobonds in March and has been trying to get a bailout of around $10 billion from the International Monetary Fund.

Foreign exchange dried up, causing a collapse in the Lebanese pound and shortages of food and fuel. Overall inflation in June stood at 90%, and for food alone it was almost 250%, according to the government’s statistics agency.

The WFP plans to expand its cash-assistance program in the country almost 10-fold to one million people. It’s also increasing the value of its food cards by 73% to 70,000 Lebanese pounds ($46 at the official exchange rate; $9.33 at the black-market rate most Lebanese people have to use) because of the high inflation.

The WFP has started airlifting mobile-storage units for grain to Beirut to replace the silos until they’re repaired. The first plane landed in the city on Saturday and two more are on their way, it said.

Beirut’s container terminal was only partially affected by the blast and it restarted the offloading of ships on Aug. 8, according to the UN.

“WFP has the capacity to launch a shipping operation that does not require port infrastructure,” the UN said. “WFP has the capacity to ship, deliver and unload wheat flour and bulk wheat grains directly into Beirut.”

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
‘No formal inquiry into Galwan Valley clash’: Government denies report
‘No formal inquiry into Galwan Valley clash’: Government denies report
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Industrial production declines by 16.6 per cent in June: Govt data
Industrial production declines by 16.6 per cent in June: Govt data
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In