Home / World News / UN voices concern over ban on Afghan women from using gyms, public baths

UN voices concern over ban on Afghan women from using gyms, public baths

world news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 06:06 AM IST

The European Union (EU) has also condemned the additional restrictions by the Taliban on women's freedom of movement, including the barring women from entering public parks and gyms.

Afghan women stand outside an amusement park, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (AP)
Afghan women stand outside an amusement park, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (AP)
ByHT News Desk

The UN mission in Afghanistan has expressed its concern over reports of further curbs on women in the Taliban-ruled country, including them being prevented from using parks, gyms and baths, in part because they had not been meeting its interpretation of Islamic attire during their visits. Last week, a spokesperson for Taliban's morality ministry blamed the owners of parks for “not cooperating” with it on providing an “environment according to Sharia.”

"UNAMA is deeply concerned by recent Taliban officials' statements and mounting on-the-ground reports of women being prevented from using parks, gyms and baths. All Afghans' rights should be upheld, particularly women's access to all forms of public life and girls right to education," the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban, since capturing Kabul in August last year, has enforced stringent curbs on women, including ban on travelling without a male relative.

"Gyms are closed for women because their trainers were male and some of them were combined gyms," Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir, spokesperson for the Taliban's Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Promotion of Virtue, told AFP.

He said traditional public bathing houses, or hammams, were now also off limits.

"Currently, every house has a bathroom in it, so it won't be any issue for the women," he said.

A number of rights groups, including Amnesty International, have called on the Taliban to reverse its recent decision to stop women from visiting public parks in Kabul.

The European Union (EU) has also condemned the additional restrictions by the Taliban on women's freedom of movement, including the barring women from entering public parks and gyms.

"These restrictions come in addition to the already severe violations by the Taliban of the rights of Afghan women and girls - in contradiction to Taliban's own initial promises," the 27-member bloc said in a statement on Monday.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
taliban afghanistan
taliban afghanistan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out