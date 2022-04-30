Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol

The mayor of Mariupol said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire, and citizens are “begging to get saved.
Russian servicemen gather as they guard an area of the Mariupol Sea Port in Mariupol, on April 29, 2022. (AP)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 07:34 AM IST
The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv when the UN leader was visiting the capital.

The mayor of Mariupol said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire, and citizens are “begging to get saved." Mayor Vadym Boichenko added: "There, it’s not a matter of days. It’s a matter of hours.”

Ukraine’s forces, meanwhile, fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, where the Kremlin is seeking to capture the country's industrial Donbas region. Artillery fire, sirens and explosions could be heard in some cities.

 

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
