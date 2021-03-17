UNESCO's Azoulay set for second term as no other nomination submitted: Official
The head of UNESCO, the United Nations' cultural agency, is expected to win a second term later this year after nobody else submitted their candidacy for the position by the deadline on March 16, a UNESCO official said on Wednesday.
Outgoing Director General Audrey Azoulay was appointed in 2017 after a bitter campaign. Her mandate was to revive the organisation's fortunes after the United States, which provided a fifth of its funding, pulled out.
The election is due in November, but without an opponent and a majority of the 58 Executive Board member states, including biggest financial contributor China, backing her, she should be elected for another four years.
The agency, founded in the ashes of World War Two to protect the common cultural inheritance of humanity, is best known for designating and protecting archaeological and heritage sites, from the Galapagos Islands to the tombs of Timbuktu.
Most of its activities are uncontroversial, but issues such as resolutions about how religious sites should be run in Jerusalem have been highly charged and the United States quit over accusations of anti-Israeli bias by the body.
The official told Reuters that the signals from the new U.S. administration were positive and that the objective was to make progress on the issue over the coming months.
UNESCO has had to fill a gaping financial hole. The United States left with $542 million in arrears. A U.S. return, done through a letter informing the body, would also mean that Washington would repay its arrears at some stage.
Things may still prove complicated given a U.S. law that forbids Washington from funding U.N. bodies that have admitted Palestine as a full member, although a waiver can be sought.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO reviewing data, recommends AstraZeneca Covid jabs continue
- "At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A good boy again: Biden's dog will return to the White House
- Biden added that “85% of the people there love him.” Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, and Champ, who is 12, were moved to the Bidens' Delaware home after the incident, but the president said they would return to the White House.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UNESCO's Azoulay set for second term as no other nomination submitted: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GOP Senators accuse Biden of breaking law by halting border wall construction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazilian president Bolsonaro faces record disapproval rating over Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York begins Andrew Cuomo impeachment investigation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO official calls blood clots 'very rare'
- O’Brien said in general “vaccine recommendations are dynamic,” and are reviewed over days, months, and years. She noted that blood clots occur regularly in the population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson says he will get 'his own' Oxford/AstraZeneca jab 'very shortly'
- Asked if European countries had disregarded scientific evidence, Johnson said: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I'm going to have my own jab ... very, very shortly."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt prepares for move to 'high-tech' new capital, away from the chaos of Cairo
- The city, known simply as the New Administrative Capital, is designed to operate with smart technology on virgin land away from the clutter and chaos of Cairo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
East Jerusalem: Several Palestinians injured in clashes with Israel forces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal deadline of May 1 'tough'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Vietnam mulls 'vaccine passport', may resume international flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jordan sentences six to death for maiming 16-year-old boy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shared climate vision on visit agenda with friend PM Modi: Boris Johnson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox