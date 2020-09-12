e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
UNGA adopts resolution recognising Covid-19 as one of greatest challenges in its history

UNGA adopts resolution recognising Covid-19 as one of greatest challenges in its history

The resolution notes with concern the impact of the pandemic on health, the loss of life, wellbeing, humanitarian needs, human rights, livelihoods, food security, education, poverty and the global economy.

world Updated: Sep 12, 2020 05:54 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New York
According to the resolution, the pandemic is reversing gains that had been reached globally in the framework of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
The UN General Assembly said in a new resolution the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic represents one of the greatest challenges since the establishment of the United Nations.

“The General Assembly [recognizes] that the Covid-19 pandemic is one of the greatest global challenges in the history of the United Nations,” the text of the resolution adopted on Friday said.

According to the resolution, the pandemic is reversing gains that had been reached globally in the framework of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The resolution notes the vital role of health and other frontline workers in addressing the global health crisis. It further points out with concern the spread of discrimination, hate speech and xenophobia, as well disinformation and propaganda on the Internet in relation to the pandemic.

The resolution was supported by 169 member states. The United States and Israel voted against its adoption, while Ukraine and Hungary abstained.

