Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / UNGA likely to vote on Tuesday on draft resolution seeking Gaza ceasefire

UNGA likely to vote on Tuesday on draft resolution seeking Gaza ceasefire

Reuters |
Dec 11, 2023 03:42 AM IST

The move comes after the US, on Friday, vetoed a U.N. Security Council demand for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly is likely to vote Tuesday on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, diplomats said on Sunday.

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, early Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

The move comes after the U.S. vetoed on Friday a U.N. Security Council demand for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The General Assembly in October adopted a resolution - 121 votes in favor, 14 against and 44 abstentions - calling for "an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities."

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united nations
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP