Home / World News / 'Unidentified object' shot down over Canada, says Trudeau

'Unidentified object' shot down over Canada, says Trudeau

world news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 04:15 AM IST

The operation came one week after US forces downed an alleged Chinese spy balloon that had sparked a fresh diplomatic rift with Beijing.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)
AFP |

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday an "unidentified object" was shot down over northwestern Canada, one day after US officials said they had shot down a similar object over Alaska.

"Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau tweeted.

The operation came one week after US forces downed an alleged Chinese spy balloon that sparked a diplomatic rift with Beijing and triggered alarm over serial intrusions into the continent's airspace.

Trudeau said that Canadian forces in the Yukon "will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object."

He said he spoke with US President Joe Biden over the latest incursion.

Also read | After Chinese spy balloon, a car-sized object in US airspace: 10 points

The object was shot down Saturday over the Yukon, which borders Alaska, where US fighter jets off the state's north coast downed another object Friday.

Search and recovery operations for the remains of that object continued Saturday but were hindered by Arctic "wind chill, snow, and limited daylight," the US Northern Command said in a statement.

"Recovery activities are occurring on sea ice," it said, adding that the Pentagon could offer "no further details... about the object, including its capabilities, purpose, or origin."

Saturday's detection and downing of an airborne object marked the third time in the past three weeks that an airship has crossed into North America.

Last month, a giant balloon carrying electronics -- which the Pentagon described as a spy vessel -- flew over Canada and the United States, sparking a diplomatic dispute with China, which acknowledged ownership of that aircraft.

That massive balloon crossed into US airspace in Alaska on January 28, traversing Canada and much of the United States before it was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean off South Carolina on February 4.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
canada
canada

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out