United Nations Day 2021: Know it's history and significance

United Nations Day is celebrated every year on October 24. This year will mark the intergovernmental organisation’s 76th year since the foundation. The day marks the anniversary of the day when the UN Charter entered into force in 1945.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled India's efforts towards world peace and global wellness while addressing the 82nd edition of his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. He also said that this is the day observed as 'United Nations Day'.

PM Modi said, "India has always worked for world peace. The country has been participating in UN Peacekeeping Missions since 1950. We are also playing a leading role in poverty alleviation, climate change and issues related to labourers." PM Modi stated that Indian women have a big role in enhancing the power of the United Nations.

History of United Nations Day

On October 24, 1945, the United Nations was officially established. 2 years later, the United Nations General Assembly in 1947 announced the Charter of the United Nations as the one which “shall be devoted to making known to the people of the world the aims and achievements of the United Nations and to gaining their support for its work”.

In 1971, the organisation adopted United Nations Resolution 2782 and declared that the United Nations Day ought to be an international observance. The resolution suggested that the United Nations’ member states observe October 24 as a public holiday too.

Significance of United Nations Day

United Nations Day offers the opportunity to amplify the common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter that has guided the nation for the past 76 years.

