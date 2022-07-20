United States: Fire, explosion reported at Hoover Dam
Police in Boulder City, Nevada say they are headed to the Hoover Dam after reports of an explosion Tuesday morning. Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam.
A huge plume of black smoke swirled above the building.
The city of Boulder City posted on its Twitter account that the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived. It referred additional questions to the Bureau of Reclamation and Hoover Dam.
Calls to the bureau and to police at the dam seeking additional information were not immediately returned.
Retired military leaders to help supply protective gear to war-hit Ukraine
A panel of retired military leaders from the United States, Canada and the Netherlands will advise a pro-Ukraine campaign on the procurement of protective gear for Ukrainian defense forces, a Canada-based nonprofit group said on Tuesday. The panel of four includes former commander of US forces in Afghanistan David Petraeus, former NATO commander Wesley Clark as well as former Dutch defense chief Dick Lodewijk Berlijn, according to the Ukrainian World Congress.
‘Choose wisely’: Sanath Jayasuriya's appeal to MPs on eve of Prez polls
On the eve of presidential elections in Sri Lanka, former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya on Tuesday appealed to 225 people – the members of the island nation's Parliament – to choose wisely, as the country's fate rested in their hands. “Tomorrow is a vital day. Tomorrow 225 people decide the fate of 22 million. Choose wisely. Buddhusaranai, Godbless, Mashalla!” Jayasuriya wrote on Twitter.
Twitter, Elon Musk head to October trial over $44 billion deal
Twitter Inc's lawsuit seeking to hold Elon Musk to his $44 billion takeover will go to trial in October, a Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday, adopting a schedule closer to the proposal by the social media company. Twitter and Musk laid out competing proposals for the trial date in court on Tuesday, with Musk pushing for a trial in February. "The reality is delay threatens irreparable harm to the sellers," Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Court of Chancery in Delaware said, referring to Twitter.
Sri Lankan oppn leader makes an appeal to PM Modi: ‘Keep helping regardless of…'
Sri Lanka's opposition leader Sajith Premadasa made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 'all political parties of India' on Tuesday for providing continued help to the crisis-hit island nation 'regardless of who becomes the President (of Sri Lanka) tomorrow.' He tagged Modi in the post. Premadasa's appeal comes shortly after the Modi government held an all-party meeting to discuss the Lanka crisis earlier in the day.
Rishi Sunak tops fourth round of UK leadership contest vote
Rishi Sunak topped another round of voting on Tuesday to edge even closer to his place as one of two candidates who will go head-to-head to be elected the new Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister, as Kemi Badenoch became the latest candidate to be out of the running. Read Outgoing UK prime minister Boris Johnson narrowly survives no-confidence vote.
