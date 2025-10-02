3 policemen killed as PoK unrest, protests against Shehbaz Sharif govt continue | What we know

Unrest and demonstrations once again gripped Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Thursday. According to the latest reports, at least three policemen have been killed in the ongoing strike in the region. Geo TV reported that over 100 people have been injured. Awami Action Committee (AAC) activists gather around the coffin of a protester who was allegedly killed by police personnel, during a demonstration in Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (AFP)

Citing PTI, the strike was called by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) over its unfulfilled charter of demands and was met with protests from rival groups. As tensions escalated, the groups accused each other of inciting violence during what began as a peaceful demonstration.

The protests first broke out earlier this week after the JKJAAC accused the Pakistani government of “denying fundamental rights.”

As per a report by NDTV, at least 12 civilians have been killed, including the three policemen who died on Thursday.

Government calls for peace through dialogue

A Geo News report stated that the Shehbaz Sharif government has once again offered negotiations to JKJAAC amid the ongoing protests. Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry told reporters on Wednesday that “90 per cent of the committee's demands have already been accepted... federal ministers stand as guarantors to ensure implementation of these demands."

Addressing a press conference along with PoK "Prime Minister" Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, Fazal explained that two demands, including abolishing seats reserved for refugees in the Legislative Assembly and reducing the number of ministers, required constitutional amendments.

The JKPAAC has issued a 38-point charter of demands, including bringing an end to the 12 reserved seats for Kashmiri refugees in the government and for a rollback on the “privileges of the elite”, reported The News.

The minister further added that the government was still willing to negotiate openly on these two points.

As the unrest grows, the Pakistani minister has also slammed the JKPAAC for taking the protest into a dead end, stating that the protests would not deliver results nor provide a solution.

“We do not want violence..., nor do we want our enemy to benefit from it,” said Chaudhry, calling on the action committee members to sit down for dialogue with the Sharif government.

PoK premier Anwarul Haq also stressed that negotiations were the only civilised way to resolve disputes. He added that the government was ready to resume talks from the point where they had stalled, and cabinet members were present in Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot for the same.

Internet shut as unrest grows

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has remained under an internet shutdown since Sunday noon. As per Dawn, the shutdown and wheel-jam strike continued in the region despite the communications blackout.

Mobile and internet services remain suspended, and sources told Dawn that the curbs are expected to continue.

Reports further add that similar protests were staged in Rawalakot and Sudhnoti, while in Bhimber, a rally was led by Haq's brother, Ehsanul Haq, who is associated with former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's party - PTI.