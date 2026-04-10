US' $200 million Triton drone vanishes over Hormuz after distress signal? What we know

A $200 million US Navy MQ-4C Triton surveillance drone has seemingly gone missing over the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a wave of speculation and unanswered questions.

A US Navy MQ-4C Triton drone vanished near Iran. Was it shot down? Read more below to find out.

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Several social media users cited open-source flight tracking data and said the high-altitude drone rapidly lost altitude after declaring an in-flight emergency, even transmitting the universal “7700” distress code. Some reports also indicated it may have turned slightly toward Iranian airspace before descending sharply and vanishing from public tracking systems.

The incident has quickly fuelled claims online, with several internet users alleging that Iran may have shot down the aircraft. However, there is no official confirmation from the US military or navy, and the circumstances surrounding the drone’s disappearance remain unclear.

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It is also important to note that HT could not independently verify the flight data circulating on platforms like X, or confirm the drone’s final status through open tracking sources such as Flightradar24. At this stage, it is not known whether the aircraft crashed, was brought down, or simply dropped off tracking due to technical or coverage limitations. However, before its disappearance, the Triton was reportedly involved in combat search-and-rescue operations and was based at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy.

This incident comes in the backdrop of reports in late February that an MQ-4C went down, which a US official later clarified was “not true”, as per a report by The War Zone.

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Flight-tracking platform Flightradar24 also said in a February 27 post on X that it had tracked the Triton safely returning to a base in the United Arab Emirates. A day later, US and Israeli forces launched a joint operation against Iran. The vanishing of the drone also comes in the heels of the loss of a US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle on April 3.

What is the MQ-4C Triton drone?

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The MQ-4C Triton is among the most advanced and expensive unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) operated by the US Navy, with each unit costing over $200 million. Developed by Northrop Grumman, it is designed as a high-altitude, long-endurance surveillance platform built specifically for maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Derived from the RQ-4 Global Hawk, the Triton is engineered to operate for extended durations, often exceeding 24 hours, at altitudes above 50,000 feet. Its primary role is to monitor vast oceanic regions, particularly strategic chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz.

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The latest in US-Iran tensions

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The drone’s disappearance comes at a particularly sensitive moment in the region. Just two days earlier, the United States and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, a move seen as crucial for stabilising tensions and ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for global shipping.

The waterway remains one of the most strategically significant maritime corridors in the world, handling a substantial share of global oil transit. In recent days, the region has witnessed heightened military activity, including surveillance missions, naval deployments and broader monitoring of maritime traffic.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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