‘Whole region is going to burn’: Iran's ‘living hell’ warning to US amid Donald Trump's threats of striking power plants

"Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu's commands," he wrote in an X post in English, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ghalibaf was apparently responding to Trump's renewed threats of striking power plants and bridges in Iran if Tehran doesn't open the Strait of Hormuz and make a deal with the US to end the war, which has entered its sixth week.

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned US President Donald Trump on Sunday that his "reckless moves" would mean "our whole region is going to burn".

Iran has alleged from the start of the war that the US has been dragged into the conflict with Iran by Israel, an assertion that both Trump and Netanyahu have denied.

Ghalibaf added that the "only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game".

What Trump said on striking Iran’s critical infrastructure Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to extend his self-imposed deadline for Iran by 24 hours to make a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating infrastructure attacks.

In a cryptic post on Truth Social, Trump gave the new deadline, Tuesday, 8 PM ET.

"Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" he said in the post.

The new deadline, 0000 GMT or 5:30 AM Wednesday, would mean another day for Tehran to attempt to placate the mercurial US leader or risk him following through on a threat to destroy the country's power plants and bridges, the threat of which the Islamic Republic has called a “war crime”.

Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, a vital route for the world's oil and gas, since the start of the US-Israeli bombing campaign on February 28.

Due to the blockade, many countries are facing a fuel and gas crisis, which is driving up oil prices worldwide and, in turn, putting pressure on Trump in a vital mid-term election year in the US.

Earlier, the US President threatened to attack Iran’s power plants and bridges in an expletive-laden social media post.

“Open the f**king strait, you crazy ba**ards,” he said along with the threat.