US actively looking at ways to boost aid to India: Anthony Fauci

Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the US would review how to help increase India's vaccine supply, such as by sending them doses or helping them “to essentially make vaccines themselves.”
PTI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Dr Anthony Fauci said that several measures are being considered, including sending over oxygen supplies and Covid-19 tests to India.(AFP Photo)

The Biden administration's top medical adviser on the pandemic says the US is actively looking at ways to boost aid to India as it grapples with surging coronavirus cases.

Dr Anthony Fauci told ABC's “This Week” that several measures are being considered, including sending over oxygen supplies, Covid-19 tests, drug treatments and personal protective equipment.

The outbreak in India adds to the pressure on President Joe Biden to provide vaccines to other countries. Biden has said the US won't begin doing so until it has enough supplies at home.

Fauci said Sunday that the US would review how to help increase India's vaccine supply, such as by sending them doses or helping them “to essentially make vaccines themselves.”

He said, quote: “Bottom line, it's a terrible situation that's going on in India and other lower middle-income countries, and there is more we can do.” (AP) RUP

