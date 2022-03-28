US adds Chinese telecom companies to national security threat list
The US on Friday added China Telecom (Americans) Corp and China Mobile International USA to its list of communications equipment and service providers as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting US communications networks.
The US Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau also added Russia's AO Kaspersky Lab to its list of communications equipment and service providers deemed a threat to national security, according to Global times citing FCC's press release.
This is for the first time that US has included a Russian entity to a list dominated by Chinese telecommunications firms
Last year, in March, the US regulator added five Chinese companies to their list and they are Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Dahua Technology Co.
It "will continue to update the list as other communications equipment and services meet the criteria under the law," FCC added.
"For Chinese firms, being included on the list has a limited impact due to the tiny business scale," Xiang Ligang, director-general of the Information Consumption Alliance, an industry association was saying as quoted by Global Times.
The FCC, on March 16, decided to cancel the right of the Chinese telecom company, Pacific Networks Corp and its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC to provide relevant telecom services in the US, according to Global Times.
Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, on Thursday, urged the US to withdraw its decision against the two Chinese telecom companies.
Last year, three Chinese telecom companies, China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom were delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, as per the US investment restriction imposed in 2020.
Meanwhile, on Thursday (local time), US President Joe Biden said that he has amply made it clear to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of the potentially dire economic consequences if China provides assistance to Russia.
On the possibility of China providing assistance to Russia, Biden said he had a "very straightforward conversation" with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week on the topic.
"I think that China understands that its economic future is much more closely tied to the West than it is to Russia. And so I am hopeful that he does not get engaged," Biden said.
He made these remarks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting at North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels on March 24.
Earlier, on March 18, US President also held a video call with Jinping and warned China of implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia.
-
'No,' clarifies Biden when asked if he called for Russia regime change over Kyiv
It has been 33 days since the Kremlin launched an offensive in Ukraine and targeted major cities.
-
Russia, Ukraine to meet in Turkey for face-to-face talks between March 28 and 30
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday accused the West of cowardice and not having enough courage against Russia. In a video address earlier in the day, the comedian-turned-president said, "If only those who have been thinking for 31 days on how to hand over dozens of jets and tanks had 1% of their courage.”
-
Macron says 'can’t escalate' war after Biden's 'butcher' remark on Putin
French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that the US remains a vital ally, saying the two countries share many “common values”, but those who live next to Russia “are the Europeans”.
-
‘We’ve said repeatedly…': Blinken says no strategy of regime change in Russia
US President Joe Biden, who was in Poland on Saturday, called for the Russian leader's removal for his invasion of Ukraine. “For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power,” he said during his speech in Polish capital Warsaw.
-
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia
On February 24, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics