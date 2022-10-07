US adds dozens of Chinese firms to export control list
The 31 Chinese companies include memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co.
The United States on Friday added 31 Chinese companies, including memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, to a list of firms that U.S. officials could not inspect to verify they can be trusted to responsibly handle sensitive technology exports.
The "unverified list" is a potential stepping stone to tougher economic blacklists from the Commerce Department.
