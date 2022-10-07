US adds dozens of Chinese firms to export control list

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 07, 2022 07:05 PM IST

The 31 Chinese companies include memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co.

The "unverified list" is a potential stepping stone to tougher economic blacklists from the Commerce Department of the United States.(Representational Image)(Bloomberg)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

The United States on Friday added 31 Chinese companies, including memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, to a list of firms that U.S. officials could not inspect to verify they can be trusted to responsibly handle sensitive technology exports.

The "unverified list" is a potential stepping stone to tougher economic blacklists from the Commerce Department.

