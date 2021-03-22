Home / World News / US administers 126.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines: CDC
world news

US administers 126.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines: CDC

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:43 PM IST
According to the tally posted on March 21, the agency had administered 124,481,412 doses of the vaccines.(AFP)

The United States has administered 126,509,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 156,734,555 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 21, the agency had administered 124,481,412 doses of the vaccines.

The agency said 82,772,416 people had received at least one dose while 44,910,946 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

A total of 7,671,197 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

