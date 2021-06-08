Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US agents to start wearing body cameras when serving warrants
world news

US agents to start wearing body cameras when serving warrants

Agents from the FBI, the US Marshals Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives will be required to wear cameras and activate them when serving an arrest warrant, executing a search warrant, or during other pre-planned operations.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Federal agents had previously been barred from wearing cameras, a policy that sometimes created tension during joint operations with state and local police.(AP representative image)

U.S. law-enforcement agents will be required to wear body cameras when serving search and arrest warrants, the Justice Department said on Monday, adding a measure of accountability already required of many state and local police departments.

Federal agents had previously been barred from wearing cameras, a policy that sometimes created tension during joint operations with state and local police.

The new directive, announced by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, comes as the Biden administration has shown sympathy to victims of police brutality in cases such as the murder of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody a year ago, a case that triggered street protests across the country.

Agents from the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives will be required to wear cameras and activate them when serving an arrest warrant, executing a search warrant, or during other pre-planned operations.

Monaco ordered the chiefs of those services to submit a body camera policy for review within 30 days, including a plan to phase in implementation.

She also required federal agents be made aware of a policy implemented in October 2020 that permits state and local police to wear body cameras while serving in joint operations with the federal agencies.

Before then, state and local police were required to turn off their cameras while working on joint operations with their federal counterparts, even when their own policies required cameras.

Additionally, federal prosecutors were ordered to devise a training program to help make the recordings admissible as evidence in court.

In her memorandum announcing the new policy, Monaco cited the importance of "transparency and accountability."

"I am confident that these policies will continue to engender the trust and confidence of the American people in the work of the Department of Justice," Monaco said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goerge floyd protests fbi
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: RPF personnel saves man from falling under moving train in Mumbai

Overwhelmed kitty can’t decide where to put his new toy. Watch

Specially-abled Venezuelan dancer mesmerises netizens with her Salsa performance

Elephant gives tribute to mahout in his funeral, leaves netizens misty-eyed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP