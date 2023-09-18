US Air Force searches for missing F-35 fighter jet after pilot ejects safely

Search for a missing fighter jet began after a US Marine Corps pilot safely ejected from the aircraft over North Charleston. Military officials focused on two lakes north of North Charleston after the pilot ejected and parachuted safely into at about 2 pm local time.

A Lockheed Martin F-35 is seen,(AP )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pilot was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition, officials informed without sharing details.

Based on the missing plane's location and trajectory, the search for the F-35 Lightning II jet was focused on Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion. Both lakes are north of North Charleston. The search is aided by a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter after some bad weather cleared in the area. Military officials appealed in online posts for any help from the public in locating the aircraft as officials are still investigating why the pilot ejected.

The pilot of a second F-35 returned safely to Joint Base Charleston. Both the planes and pilots were with the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 based in Beaufort.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON