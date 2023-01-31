Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US airlines cancel more than 1,000 flights over winter storm

US airlines cancel more than 1,000 flights over winter storm

world news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 05:49 AM IST

Southwest Airlines Cancels Flights In US: A total of 1,019 flights were canceled as of 6:00 pm ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Southwest Airlines Cancels Flights In US: A Southwest Airlines jetliner lands at Chicago Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, US.(Reuters)
Reuters |

More than 1,000 Monday flights into or out of the United States have been canceled due to a severe winter storm, with about half of those coming from Southwest Airlines Co.

A total of 1,019 flights were canceled as of 6:00 pm ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Low-cost carrier Southwest earlier this month faced U.S. government backlash for canceling 16,700 flights over the holidays as it grappled with bad weather and outdated technology.

Read more: ‘Information war…’: Russian foreign minister slams BBC documentary on PM Modi

The company has scrapped about 12% of its Monday schedule, while American Airlines Group Inc has canceled 6%, or 200 flights.

The fresh cancellations come as the U.S. aviation sector recovers from a nationwide ground stop imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over a computer issue.

For Tuesday so far, 797 flights are scheduled to be canceled into or out of the United States.

Southwest Airlines and other major U.S. airlines have issued winter weather waivers. A waiver allows customers to change their itinerary with no fare differences if they remain in the same cabin as originally booked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP