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US allows waiver on Russian oil purchase to expire as Trump signs Iran peace deal

The Trump administration slapped sanctions on Russian oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil as pressure to end its war in Ukraine by depriving Moscow of oil revenue,

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 07:00 am IST
Reuters |
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The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday did not publish an extension of its waiver of sanctions on Russian seaborne oil that ran out at midnight, but President Donald Trump and administration officials did not say whether that meant the measures would be re-imposed.

US president Donald Trump signed the memorandum of undertanding with Iran during the G7 Summit in France.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

During the war on Iran, Trump's administration waived U.S. sanctions on Russian oil to help vulnerable economies deal with the energy crisis. That could change after Washington and Tehran reached a memorandum of understanding to end the war that would allow oil from the Middle East to reach global markets.

Trump on Wednesday, was noncommittal about a U.S. re-imposition of sanctions on Russia. "We are looking at that. We're seeing how far the price of oil comes down, it's, it's really tumbling," he told reporters during the G7 summit in France.

On Tuesday, Trump suggested the U.S. could allow re-imposition of the sanctions by ending the waiver. "Soon we'll be able to do that, because the oil is now flowing," out of the Middle East, he said.

International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol has said the Iran war has led to the biggest disruption to global energy markets in history.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who was involved in talks with the U.S. on previous extensions, said on June 4 that U.S. officials understood the waivers' role in stabilizing markets.

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who ​have led U.S.-brokered negotiations ​aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, will ‌visit Russia soon, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

 
us news us iran war donald trump russia ukraine war
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