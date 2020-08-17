e-paper
US announces new restrictions on China's Huawei to limit technology access

US announces new restrictions on China’s Huawei to limit technology access

The changes, which the department announced in a written statement on Monday, build on restrictions announced in May, adding 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 countries to an economic blacklist as the US seeks to limit adoption of the company’s 5G technology.

world Updated: Aug 17, 2020 18:43 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Bloomberg | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Huawei has long rejected accusations that its technology can be used to spy on foreign nations or companies.
Huawei has long rejected accusations that its technology can be used to spy on foreign nations or companies.
         

The Commerce Department announced further restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co. aimed at cutting the Chinese company’s access to commercially available chips, the latest move in an increasingly tense relationship between Beijing and Washington.

The changes, which the department announced in a written statement on Monday, build on restrictions announced in May, adding 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 countries to an economic blacklist as the US seeks to limit adoption of the company’s 5G technology.

“We don’t want their equipment in the United States because they spy on us,” President Donald Trump said Monday in an interview on “Fox and Friends.”

The move is the latest tit-for-tat in escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing over everything from the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic to China’s increasingly tight grip over Hong Kong. Despite the US decision, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Fox Business that talks with China continue on various levels.

Ross said the action was aimed at closing loopholes the company explored after previous U.S. actions. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo praised the move as a “direct blow” against the Chinese Communist Party.

The company has long rejected accusations that its technology can be used to spy on foreign nations or companies.

