‘US applauded Pak’s success against terror': Joint statement after talks in Islamabad

The United States has applauded Pakistan for its "continued success" in containing terrorist entities in the region and the world. The Pakistan-US Counter-Terrorism Dialogue was held in Islamabad on Tuesday,

According to a joint statement released by both countries after the Pakistan-US Counter-Terrorism Dialogue held in Islamabad on Tuesday, the United States has expressed condolences for the loss of lives in terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

"The United States applauded Pakistan's continued successes to contain terrorist entities that pose a threat to the peace and security of the region and the world," the joint statement, shared by Pakistan's foreign ministry, said.

"Furthermore, the United States expressed condolences for the loss of civilians and members of law enforcement agencies in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, including the barbaric Jaffar Express terrorist attack and the bombing of a school bus in Khuzdar," it added.

BLA, Majeed Brigade designated as US terror groups

The statement comes a day after the United States designated the Pakistani separatist Baloch Liberation Army and its alias, The Majeed Brigade, as a foreign terrorist organisation.

BLA, which has been designated as a terrorist organisation by both the US and Pakistan, has been engaged in a decades-long insurgency against the Pakistan government, seeking independence for its natural resource-rich province.

The United States had designated BLA as an SDGT in 2019 after several terrorist attacks. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a press statement, "Since 2019, BLA has claimed responsibility for additional attacks, including by the Majeed Brigade."

On Sunday, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir visited Washington for the second time since the four-day conflict with India. He met top US political and military leaders there.

The army chief engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora, according to the statement.