US asked Taiwan to develop bioweapons? ‘Rise in highly contagious pathogens but…’

Taiwan announced its plans to construct biosafety research and development facilities for bolstering its defence against biological warfare. However, it emphasised that the project will not develop biological weapons.

A worker holds Taiwan's flag.(AFP)

“The (planned construction) is in response to the rise of highly contagious pathogens in recent years,” Taiwan’s defence ministry said refuting reports that Taipei was asked by the United States to develop weaponised biological agents. The facilities which have been planned and will be built by the ministry’s Medical Affairs Bureau will also strengthen the ability of the island to prevent a pandemic, the ministry informed.

Bureau spokesman Yang Chung-chi said, “In dealing with nuclear and biological warfare, the military emphasises defence and protection. The purpose of building a P4 lab by the National Defence Medical Centre is primarily for detection of the pathogens of diseases and pandemics in order to find countermeasures.”

The Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction has been signed by Taiwan, which places a ban on the production, acquisition, development and retention of biological and toxin weapons, the spokesman said.

“We will never develop, manufacture, stockpile and acquire biological and toxic agents for military use,” he stated. Taiwan's president also said that no meetings were held to discuss the development of bioweapons calling the report fabrication and disinformation.

This comes as Taiwan has been facing constant threats from Beijing which considers the island as part of its territory. China has vowed to take it back under its control by force if required. Since August, cross-strait tensions have escalated as military activities around Taiwan were intensified by China which included sending warplanes over the median line.

