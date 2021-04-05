Home / World News / US asks Russia to explain 'provocations' on Ukraine border: State Department
US asks Russia to explain 'provocations' on Ukraine border: State Department

State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing that the United States would be concerned by any effort by Moscow to intimidate Ukraine whether it occurred within Russian territory or within Ukraine.
Reuters | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(via REUTERS)

The United States has asked Moscow to explain "provocations" on the border with Ukraine, the US State Department said on Monday, amid a Russian military build-up.

