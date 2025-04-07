Menu Explore
US attorney general on Donald Trump's possibility of 3rd term: ‘A heavy lift’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 07, 2025 10:16 AM IST

Last week, Donald Trump indicated that he is considering ways to seek a third term as president.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi on Sunday commented on the idea of Donald Trump seeking a third presidential term, saying it would be “a heavy lift".

US President Donald Trump gestures as he disembarks Air Force One in Miami, Florida, US, April 3, 2025.(Reuters)
US President Donald Trump gestures as he disembarks Air Force One in Miami, Florida, US, April 3, 2025.(Reuters)

"I wish we could have him for 20 years as our president," Pam Bondi told Fox News. "But I think he is going to be finished, probably, after this term."

The US Constitution was amended in 1947 to set a two-year limit on the presidency after Franklin Roosevelt died near the start of his fourth term in the White House.

Last week, Donald Trump indicated that he is considering ways to seek a third term as president.

Any constitutional amendment would require approval by two-thirds of both houses of Congress and ratification by three-quarters of the 50 states, which political analysts say is extremely unlikely.

"That's really the only way to do it," Bondi told Fox News. "It'd be a heavy lift."

What Trump said about his 3rd term

On March 31, Donald Trump said he was seriously considering running for a third term.

In a telephone interview with NBC, Trump clarified that he was not joking about it and said: “There are methods with which you could do it.”

He elaborated later to reporters on Air Force One from Florida to Washington that: “I have had more people ask me to have a third term, which in a way is a fourth term because the other election, the 2020 election was totally rigged.”

Trump added: “I don’t want to talk about a third term now because no matter how you look at it, we’ve got a long time to go.”

Trump, who would be 82 at the end of his second term, was asked whether he would want to keep serving in “the toughest job in the country” at that point.

“Well, I like working,” the president said, according to the Associated Press.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
