US gives $60 million to Maryland after bridge collapse: Report
Reuters |
Mar 29, 2024 04:45 AM IST
The "quick release" federal award comes soon after Maryland Governor Wes Moore on Thursday sought the funding.
The U.S. Transportation Department on Thursday awarded $60 million in emergency relief funding to Maryland after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, a source told Reuters.
The "quick release" federal award comes soon after Maryland Governor Wes Moore on Thursday sought the funding, saying in a statement it would support mobilization, operations, and debris removal, "laying the foundation for a rapid recovery." A formal announcement of the funding is expected Thursday evening.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Share this article