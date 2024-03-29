 US gives $60 million to Maryland after bridge collapse: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
US gives $60 million to Maryland after bridge collapse: Report

Reuters |
Mar 29, 2024 04:45 AM IST

The "quick release" federal award comes soon after Maryland Governor Wes Moore on Thursday sought the funding.

The U.S. Transportation Department on Thursday awarded $60 million in emergency relief funding to Maryland after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, a source told Reuters.

A container ship rests against the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge (AP)
A container ship rests against the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge (AP)

The "quick release" federal award comes soon after Maryland Governor Wes Moore on Thursday sought the funding, saying in a statement it would support mobilization, operations, and debris removal, "laying the foundation for a rapid recovery." A formal announcement of the funding is expected Thursday evening.

