US bragging about 'having cards': Iran's Ghalibaf shares new formula as Hormuz blockade persists

As the tensions between the United States and Iran continue over the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf has claimed that Washington is "bragging about holding the cards."

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf is also the key negotiater with the US amid the stalled peace talks in Pakistan(AFP)

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Taking to X, Ghalibaf shared a new 'formula'that appears to refer to the US's oil reserve claims.

"SOH (partly played)+BEM(unplayed)+Pipelines(unplayed)= Inv Release (played)+Demand Destruction (partly played)+⏳More Price Adj (to come)," the Iranian leader shared.

Also Read | Iran has offered new deal to US, says report. It has 3 key focus points

But what does the formula mean? Let's break it down

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{{^usCountry}} The equation has been divided into two parts to represent the two parties at war - Washington and Tehran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The equation has been divided into two parts to represent the two parties at war - Washington and Tehran. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For 'Inv Release (played)+Demand Destruction (partly played)+More Price Adj (to come)', Ghalibaf makes reference to the strategic petroleum reserve releases of the US, which have already been spent, demand destruction, which has only been partly absorbed, and further price adjustments still ahead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For 'Inv Release (played)+Demand Destruction (partly played)+More Price Adj (to come)', Ghalibaf makes reference to the strategic petroleum reserve releases of the US, which have already been spent, demand destruction, which has only been partly absorbed, and further price adjustments still ahead. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, for Iran - 'SOH (partly played)+BEM(unplayed)+Pipelines(unplayed)'. In this, the Iranian leader makes reference to the physical card which Iran holds, which is - SOH - Strait of Hormuz

BEM - Bab el-Mandeb

Pipelines - Oil pipelines {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, for Iran - 'SOH (partly played)+BEM(unplayed)+Pipelines(unplayed)'. In this, the Iranian leader makes reference to the physical card which Iran holds, which is - SOH - Strait of Hormuz

BEM - Bab el-Mandeb

Pipelines - Oil pipelines {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iran has defined the Hormuz Strait, through which 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas supply flows, as only ‘partly played,’ referring to the ongoing blockade. Meanwhile, the Bab-el Mandeb Strait or 'gate of tears' and oil pipelines are cards Iran is yet to "play." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran has defined the Hormuz Strait, through which 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas supply flows, as only ‘partly played,’ referring to the ongoing blockade. Meanwhile, the Bab-el Mandeb Strait or 'gate of tears' and oil pipelines are cards Iran is yet to "play." {{/usCountry}}

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In this new formula, the Iranian leader has a warning for American consumers about the consequences of the ongoing war waged by the US and Israel, with a reference to upcoming “summer vacations.”

The 'summer vacation' jibe refers to the seasonal demand that arises when schools close for the summer. This is also when fuel consumption rises in the US due to travel and cooling needs.

This jibe refers to the rising oil prices. On Monday, as peace talks remain stalled, Brent Crude climbed $2.16, or 2.05%, to $107.49 a barrel, its highest level since April 7. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose $1.77, or 1.88%, to $96.17 a barrel, according to Reuters.

Not Ghalibaf's first formula

Earlier this month, the Iranian parliament speaker fired an unusual salvo at Washington by using a math formula.

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Taking to X, he wrote - ΔO_BSOH > 0 ⇒ f(f(O)) > f(O), referring to the consequences of a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

He also shared an image of oil prices at various gas stations across the US, adding that prices may rise further if Washington continues its military blockade of the key strait.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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