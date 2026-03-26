‘Gate of Tears’ faces chokehold after Hormuz oil blockade: What happens if Red Sea strait Bab al-Mandab is closed too?
At nub of conflict so far has been Strait of Hormuz. Now a second waterway, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, is at risk as Iran-backed Houthis threaten to enter war.
For four weeks and counting, the world has been watching one narrow body of water in the Persian Gulf. Now, its alternative is also encircled in red, while the world awaits a diplomatic thaw to end the US-Israel war on Iran.
At the nub of the conflict so far has been the Strait of Hormuz. A 33-km-wide passage through which a fifth of the world's oil is usually shipped, it has been effectively shut as the Iranian military has responded with a global supply squeeze after an American-Israel attack sparked a wider conflict in the oil-rich Gulf region.
Lying between Iran and the eastern side of the Arabian peninsula, the Hormuz Strait connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea and beyond. It remains too dangerous to use, though, even as Iran is allowing some ships from friendly or neutral countries to pass.
And that’s taking a toll, in more ways than one.
Iran is collecting a passage fee in Chinese yuan, yet these tolled permissions are not enough to compensate for the losses. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has assessed this as the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.
There is still a second waterway; on the other, western side of the Arabian peninsula, connecting the Red Sea with the ocean.
It’s called the Bab al-Mandab, or the Strait of Mandab. At first, this strait and the Yanbu port of Saudi Arabia made news last week as a probable alternative route for Saudi Arabian oil supplies. But that was partial relief anyway, as the Yanbu port’s capacity is much lower than that of the ports on the Gulf side.
On Thursday, the Bab al-Mandab (also spelt Bab-el-Mandeb) moved more sharply into focus, after senior leader of the Iran-backed militia that controls large parts of Yemen, the Houthis, said they are "fully militarily ready with all options" to strike the Red Sea.
Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency also carried a warning from an unnamed military source that Tehran is capable of creating a "completely credible threat" against the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
"If the Americans want to think of a solution for the Strait of Hormuz with stupid measures, they should be careful not to add another strait to their problems," the news agency quoted an unnamed Iranian official as saying.
Tale of two straits: One closed, other circled in red
The speed at which Iran brought one of the world's most critical oil passages to a standstill surprised even seasoned analysts. US President Donald Trump insisted “no one knew this could happen”. Drone strikes in Gulf countries that house US military bases, and in the vicinity of the strait, meant insurers wouldn't underwrite ships or cargo.
Brent crude rates briefly touched $120 a barrel, up 40% from before the war started. Kuwait Petroleum Corp CEO Sheikh Nawaf al-Sabah warned of a "domino effect" whose costs "extend all the way through the supply chain”. He estimated that it would take Gulf producers three to four months to restore full output when the war ends. That was earlier this week.
A lot has happened since Monday, when Trump spoke of holding talks. He has since gone back to issuing threats, and Iran has been steadfast in its refusal of a 15-point American ceasefire plan. Iran wants war damages instead; and complete control of the Hormuz Strait. Pakistan and Turkey are mediating, but the needle has not moved much as Israel, along with the US, continues to attack Iran. And Iran continues to hit back.
How the Red Sea came into picture
Iran’s counter-offensive so far did not include the Houthis’ help. To understand how that changes the equation, it helps to understand what the Red Sea route is and why it is so indispensable at least at this time.
The Red Sea is essentially a 2,300-km-long water body, wedged between the northeastern coast of Africa on one side and the Arabian peninsula on the other.
At its northern tip sits the Suez Canal, Egypt's man-made passage connecting the Red Sea to the Mediterranean up north.
At the Red Sea’s southern end lies the Bab al-Mandab strait.
This strait lies between Yemen on the peninsula and the African countries of Djibouti and Eritrea. Its Arabic name means ‘Gate of Tears’, probably because of navigation through it being treacherous for centuries. The Strait of Hormuz is slightly wider, and has a happier name — the word Hormuz often linked to a Persian empire or ancient name for God.
As for the Gate of Tears, this is the route that knits together the oil economies of the Arabian and Gulf regions with the markets of Europe up north, and Asia down south.
Oil tankers loaded with crude at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu make their way towards European refineries via the Suez Canal, up north. That may not be totally hindered. But supplies of products from Europe travel down via the Suez, into the Red Sea, and then through the Bab al-Mandab.
Most significantly, oil from Yanbu passes through the Bab al-Mandab strait into the Gulf of Aden and beyond, to places like the Indian subcontinent that import most of their oil. It’s this southward route, via the Gate of Tears, that accounts for around one-tenth of global oil shipments in normal times.
With the Hormuz Strait closed, Gulf producers like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE and Iraq have lost their primary export channel through the Persian Gulf.
The Red Sea route is now their only remaining way to world markets. Insurance premiums have risen to four or five times pre-conflict levels, Bloomberg has reported. Yet, Bab al-Mandab cannot quite substitute Hormuz.
For oil to reach the Yanbu port on the Red Sea side, it first has to travel through a pipeline that runs 1,200 km across Saudi Arabia. That pipeline has a limited capacity. Saudi national oil company Aramco shipped 7.2 million barrels a day of crude in February, before the war, mostly from the Ras Tanura and Juaymah oil terminals into the Hormuz Strait and beyond. The pipeline for Yanbu can carry only 5 million barrels a day.
In any case, the journey to Asia from the Red Sea is longer than from the Gulf region.
Still, the Saudis started using Yanbu more since the war.
And the Bab al-Mandab strait became the world's major functioning oil route.
If that closes too, ships will have to reroute and go around the entire African continent. That will add weeks to every voyage, further straining the global energy supply chain.
The Houthis understand this geography intimately and have exploited it before. During the 2023-24 Israeli offensive in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, the group deployed drones, anti-ship missiles, and explosive boats against commercial vessels to try and force Israel to stop. They did not formally close the strait, but the lurking danger was enough.
As for the current war, the Houthis have so far not been in action. It's not clear why. "There are some theories, including one that says the Iranians are holding off Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping in reserve, as part of strategic patience," the International Crisis Group's analyst Michael Hanna told a news agency.
What double closure would mean, and what Houthi group plans
A simultaneous disruption of both Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab, combined with ongoing harassment of vessels in the Red Sea, could significantly intensify pressure on global oil markets.
If the Houthis were to block the Bab al-Mandab and attack Saudi Arabia's Yanbu port, they could disrupt Riyadh's ability to export oil to Asian and European markets via routes that bypass Hormuz. Reports said some ocean carriers are already diverting ships away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal route in anticipation of potential Houthi action, opting instead for the far longer voyage around the tip of Africa.
Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leader of the group, said on Thursday, "As the people of Yemen, we repay loyalty with loyalty," in a speech broadcast by the group’s affiliated Al-Masirah channel.
He did not specify what kind of military action his movement might undertake. "Our position is clear and explicit against America and Israel, and we harbour no hostile intentions toward any Muslim country," he said, in what appeared to be a reference to countries in the Gulf.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAarish Chhabra
Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time.Read More