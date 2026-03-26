‘Gate of Tears’ faces chokehold after Hormuz oil blockade: What happens if Red Sea strait Bab al-Mandab is closed too?

For four weeks and counting, the world has been watching one narrow body of water in the Persian Gulf. Now, its alternative is also encircled in red, while the world awaits a diplomatic thaw to end the US-Israel war on Iran. This satellite image shows the oil infrastructure at Saudi Arabia's western Red Sea port of Yanbu. Here, a network of pipes bisecting the Arabian peninsula connects the storage tanks, refineries and oil fields along the Gulf coast in the east to the Red Sea to the west. The plan to use this side, however, only works smoothly if Yemen's Houthis stay on the sidelines. (Planet Labs PBC/AFP) At the nub of the conflict so far has been the Strait of Hormuz. A 33-km-wide passage through which a fifth of the world's oil is usually shipped, it has been effectively shut as the Iranian military has responded with a global supply squeeze after an American-Israel attack sparked a wider conflict in the oil-rich Gulf region. Lying between Iran and the eastern side of the Arabian peninsula, the Hormuz Strait connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea and beyond. It remains too dangerous to use, though, even as Iran is allowing some ships from friendly or neutral countries to pass. And that’s taking a toll, in more ways than one.

People queue up at a fuel station in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 26, 2026. (Bachchan Kumar/HT Photo)

Iran is collecting a passage fee in Chinese yuan, yet these tolled permissions are not enough to compensate for the losses. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has assessed this as the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market. There is still a second waterway; on the other, western side of the Arabian peninsula, connecting the Red Sea with the ocean. It’s called the Bab al-Mandab, or the Strait of Mandab. At first, this strait and the Yanbu port of Saudi Arabia made news last week as a probable alternative route for Saudi Arabian oil supplies. But that was partial relief anyway, as the Yanbu port’s capacity is much lower than that of the ports on the Gulf side.

A map, not to exact scale, showing the Bab-el-Mandeb or Bab al-Mandab. (Wiki/OpenStreetMap)

On Thursday, the Bab al-Mandab (also spelt Bab-el-Mandeb) moved more sharply into focus, after senior leader of the Iran-backed militia that controls large parts of Yemen, the Houthis, said they are "fully militarily ready with all options" to strike the Red Sea. Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency also carried a warning from an unnamed military source that Tehran is capable of creating a "completely credible threat" against the Bab al-Mandab Strait. "If the Americans want to think of a solution for the Strait of Hormuz with stupid measures, they should be careful not to add another strait to their problems," the news agency quoted an unnamed Iranian official as saying. Tale of two straits: One closed, other circled in red The speed at which Iran brought one of the world's most critical oil passages to a standstill surprised even seasoned analysts. US President Donald Trump insisted “no one knew this could happen”. Drone strikes in Gulf countries that house US military bases, and in the vicinity of the strait, meant insurers wouldn't underwrite ships or cargo. Brent crude rates briefly touched $120 a barrel, up 40% from before the war started. Kuwait Petroleum Corp CEO Sheikh Nawaf al-Sabah warned of a "domino effect" whose costs "extend all the way through the supply chain”. He estimated that it would take Gulf producers three to four months to restore full output when the war ends. That was earlier this week. A lot has happened since Monday, when Trump spoke of holding talks. He has since gone back to issuing threats, and Iran has been steadfast in its refusal of a 15-point American ceasefire plan. Iran wants war damages instead; and complete control of the Hormuz Strait. Pakistan and Turkey are mediating, but the needle has not moved much as Israel, along with the US, continues to attack Iran. And Iran continues to hit back. How the Red Sea came into picture Iran’s counter-offensive so far did not include the Houthis’ help. To understand how that changes the equation, it helps to understand what the Red Sea route is and why it is so indispensable at least at this time. The Red Sea is essentially a 2,300-km-long water body, wedged between the northeastern coast of Africa on one side and the Arabian peninsula on the other.

A map, not to exact scale, showing the Strait of Hormuz, marked in red; while the Bab al-Mandab is the narrow waterway next to Yemen. (Illustration: Wiki Commons)