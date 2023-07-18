3-year-old shoots dead 1-year-old sister in US: ‘The gun was…’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByMallika Soni
Jul 18, 2023 10:34 AM IST

US California Shooting: Fire department personnel transported the child to Palomar Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 3-year-old child accidentally shot and killed their one-year-old sister in California, it was reported. The incident took place in Fallbrook in San Diego County.

US California Shooting: The police said that they responded to a call from the child.(Representational)

The police said that they responded to a call from the child. Upon arriving at the scene, they found that the 3-year-old child had accidentally shot and killed their one-year-old sister. The child had found an unsecured handgun in the house.

The one-year-old had a head injury. Fire department personnel transported the child to Palomar Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“When North County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a 1-year-old girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and in CPR status,” officials said.

"The family's 1-year-old, whose name is not being released at this point out of respect for the family and the fact she is a juvenile, had a head injury," they added.

Further details are awaited.

