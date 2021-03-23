Home / World News / US, Canada, UK call on China to end 'repression' in Xinjiang
world news

US, Canada, UK call on China to end 'repression' in Xinjiang

"We stand united and call for justice for those suffering in Xinjiang," the three countries foreign ministers said in a joint statement.
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:29 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: A perimeter fence is constructed around what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 4, 2018. Picture taken September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)

The United States, Canada and Great Britain denounced China on Monday for what they described as Beijing's "repressive practices" against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

"We stand united and call for justice for those suffering in Xinjiang," the three countries foreign ministers said in a joint statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states canada china relations great britain xinjiang camp
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP