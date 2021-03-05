Home / World News / US Capitol: Law enforcement on alert after warning of likely breach
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Law enforcement was on high alert on Thursday around the US Capitol after intelligence uncovered a “possible plot” by a militia group to storm the building again, two months after a mob of Donald Trump supporters smashed through windows and doors to try to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s poll victory.

The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that former president Trump will rise again to power on March 4 and that thousands will come to Washington, DC, to try to remove Democrats from office.

Online chatter identified by authorities included discussions among members of the Three Percenters, an anti-government militia group, concerning possible plots against the Capitol on Thursday, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorised to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

