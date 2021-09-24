Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US CDC panel recommend Pfizer vaccine boosters for ages 65 and older

The CDC said that some 26 million people in the United States received the second Pfizer/BioNTech shot at least six months ago, including 13 million age 65 or older.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 02:53 AM IST
The panel declined to recommend boosters for adults ages 18 to 64 who live or work in institutions with high risk of contracting Covid-19.(AP | Representational image)

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel on Thursday recommended a booster shot of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and some adults with underlying medical conditions that put them at risk of severe disease.

The panel declined to recommend boosters for adults ages 18 to 64 who live or work in institutions with high risk of contracting Covid-19, based on individual risk, such as healthcare workers, teachers and residents of homeless shelters and prisons. Some panel members cited the difficulty of implementing such a proposal.

Still, the vote by the group, following US Food and Drug Administration authorization, clears the way for a booster rollout to begin as soon as this week for millions of people who had their second dose of the Pfizer shot at least six months ago.

The CDC said that some 26 million people in the United States received the second Pfizer/BioNTech shot at least six months ago, including 13 million age 65 or older. 

