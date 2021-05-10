Home / World News / US CDC says more than 259.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far
world news

US CDC says more than 259.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 152,116,936 people had received at least one dose while 114,258,244 people were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET on Sunday.(AP)

The United States has administered 259,716,989 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

A total of 257,347,205 vaccine doses had been administered by May 8, the CDC said.

The agency said 152,116,936 people had received at least one dose while 114,258,244 people were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET on Sunday.

A total of 7,813,633 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

The United States has administered 259,716,989 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

A total of 257,347,205 vaccine doses had been administered by May 8, the CDC said.

The agency said 152,116,936 people had received at least one dose while 114,258,244 people were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET on Sunday.

A total of 7,813,633 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 vaccination drive us cdc coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP