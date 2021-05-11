Home / World News / US CDC says more than 261 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered so far
US CDC says more than 261 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered so far

The agency said 152,819,904 people had received at least one dose while 115,530,780 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET on Monday.(AP)

The United States has administered 261,599,381 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

The figure is up from the 259,716,989 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday out of 329,843,825 doses delivered.

The agency said 152,819,904 people had received at least one dose while 115,530,780 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET on Monday.

A total of 7,814,408 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

The number of vaccine doses delivered remained at 329,843,825, as of Monday morning as shipments are not always sent on Sundays, according to the CDC.

