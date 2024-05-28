U.S. celebrities rallying for Palestine amid escalating Gaza war

Over time, a large number of celebrities have stepped forward to support Palestine in the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. Here are some U.S. celebrities that have never shied away from taking a stand. Bella Hadid has been very outspoken over the years through social media regarding the ongoing Palestine- Israel conflict.(REUTERS)

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid has been very outspoken over the years through social media. The model shared her family’s personal history of displacement during the Nakba in 1948, expressing her pain in an Instagram post.

"My heart is bleeding with pain from the trauma I am seeing unfold, as well as the generational trauma of my Palestinian blood. Seeing the aftermath of the airstrikes in Gaza, I mourn with all the mothers who have lost children and the children who cry alone, all the lost fathers, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, and friends that will never again walk this earth,” she wrote in another post retelling the realities of Gaza.

Emma Watson

Actress Emma Watson made a pro-Palestinian remark on her Instagram account that went viral. Leading Israeli politicians even accused Watson of antisemitism when she posted an infographic that said, “Solidarity is a verb.”

Zayn Malik

Singer Zayn Malik has also consistently shown support for Palestine. He first made headlines in 2014 by tweeting "#FreePalestine" during Israel's bombardment of Gaza. More recently, in May 2024, Malik posted an infographic on Instagram detailing the situation in Sheikh Jarrah. In the caption, Malik said that he stands with the Palestinian people and supports their resistance to colonisation.

“My heart aches for the families who have lost loved ones. We cannot stand as silent witnesses to children being orphaned and murdered and not demand the human rights of all Palestinians. This must end. Free Palestine,” he added.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd, as a UN World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador, has taken substantial action to aid Palestinians. The singer donated $2.5 million to Gaza through his XO Humanitarian Fund, providing the equivalent of 4 million emergency meals. He has also used social media to raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to call for donations.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, with her work aiding refugees through the UN, has also spoken out. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "What happened in Israel is an act of terror. But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation, and not even the basic human right to cross a border to seek refuge." The actress has also called for an immediate ceasefire repeatedly.

Mark Ruffalo

Actor Mark Ruffalo joined 40 other actors in endorsing a letter organised by Artists for Palestine UK, in support of Emma Watson's solidarity statement. Ruffalo regularly tweets in support of Palestinians and has even called for sanctions on Israel, aligning his stance with reports from organisations like Human Rights Watch, which have accused Israel of apartheid.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid, like her sister Bella, has been an advocate for Palestinian rights despite facing backlash. She shared a graphic that read, “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic, and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.”

On the State of Israel's official Instagram page, the government called out the model for this statement, resulting in Gigi and her family being bombarded with death threats.

Other celebrities, such as Zendaya and Renée Rapp, have also shown their support. Zendaya posted a donation link for supporting Palestinian children, while Rapp used her acceptance speech at the GLAAD Media Awards to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.We're in a room of very influential people, very privileged people, which is exciting and also a huge privilege to be a part of that. Having said that, I’d like to take the opportunity to show support and call for an immediate ceasefire and permanent ceasefire in Gaza."