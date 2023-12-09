close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Peace on Earth, Goodwill to Men: Christmas Cantata-2023 illuminates Christian College Chapel

Peace on Earth, Goodwill to Men: Christmas Cantata-2023 illuminates Christian College Chapel

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 09, 2023 06:48 PM IST

The spirit of Christmas was presented by the members of the Student Christian Movement of the College with exquisite musical Christmas Carols.

LUCKNOW The Christmas Cantata-2023 was celebrated in the Chapel of Lucknow Christian College on Saturday. It was a celebration for the advent of “Jesus Christ.” The theme of this celebration was “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to Men.”

The program was attended by guests, staff members, and the students of the college. (HT Photo)
The program was attended by guests, staff members, and the students of the college. (HT Photo)

The spirit of Christmas was presented by the members of the Student Christian Movement of the College with exquisite musical Christmas Carols. This program was attended by guests, staff members, and the students of the college.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Christmas Cantata performance captivated audiences with its harmonious blend of timeless melodies and festive cheer. Rev John Kushal, Rev. Ashish J Maxton, Rev (Dr) Manoj G Singh graced the occasion as distinguished guests.

Prof RR Lyall, manager, Lucknow Christian College, Alvin Daud, Principal (officiating.), Lucknow Christian Degree College, Naveen Masih, Principal, Lucknow Christian Intermediate College, JJ Joseph, principal, College of Physical Education were also present in this program.

The celebrations began with the call to worship by Alvin Daud. The College Choir, including 35 students conveyed the message through melodious Christmas Carols like ‘Silent Night’, ‘Mary Did You Know’, ‘Crown Him with many crowns,’ and many more along with the scripture readings which amplified the joyous spirit of the season. The congregation united with the choir in singing ‘Oh Come All Ye Faithful.’

Rev. John Kushal in his message underscored the essence of compassion, unity, and the true meaning of the festive season. The Manager, Prof RR Lyall appreciated the efforts of the college choir, Esha V Lal, director of the choir, and NS Singh, Incharge, College Chapel for the arrangements and wonderful performances.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out