Peace on Earth, Goodwill to Men: Christmas Cantata-2023 illuminates Christian College Chapel

LUCKNOW The Christmas Cantata-2023 was celebrated in the Chapel of Lucknow Christian College on Saturday. It was a celebration for the advent of “Jesus Christ.” The theme of this celebration was “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to Men.” The program was attended by guests, staff members, and the students of the college. (HT Photo)

The spirit of Christmas was presented by the members of the Student Christian Movement of the College with exquisite musical Christmas Carols. This program was attended by guests, staff members, and the students of the college.

The Christmas Cantata performance captivated audiences with its harmonious blend of timeless melodies and festive cheer. Rev John Kushal, Rev. Ashish J Maxton, Rev (Dr) Manoj G Singh graced the occasion as distinguished guests.

Prof RR Lyall, manager, Lucknow Christian College, Alvin Daud, Principal (officiating.), Lucknow Christian Degree College, Naveen Masih, Principal, Lucknow Christian Intermediate College, JJ Joseph, principal, College of Physical Education were also present in this program.

The celebrations began with the call to worship by Alvin Daud. The College Choir, including 35 students conveyed the message through melodious Christmas Carols like ‘Silent Night’, ‘Mary Did You Know’, ‘Crown Him with many crowns,’ and many more along with the scripture readings which amplified the joyous spirit of the season. The congregation united with the choir in singing ‘Oh Come All Ye Faithful.’

Rev. John Kushal in his message underscored the essence of compassion, unity, and the true meaning of the festive season. The Manager, Prof RR Lyall appreciated the efforts of the college choir, Esha V Lal, director of the choir, and NS Singh, Incharge, College Chapel for the arrangements and wonderful performances.