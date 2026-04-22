‘Rearming, retooling’: US military releases video message after Trump extends ceasefire deadline | Watch

After US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the extension of the ceasefire deadline with Iran, citing Pakistan's request, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) released a video message outlining its current approach during the ceasefire.

US releases video message after Trump announces ceasefire. (X@CENTCOM, screengrab)

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In the video, the command said, “We're rearming, we're retooling, and we're adjusting our tactics, techniques, and procedures. There's no military in the world that adjusts like we do, and that's exactly what we're doing right now during the ceasefire.”

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{{^usCountry}} The caption of the clip posted on Wednesday read, “US Central Command forces remain ready.” The video shows a series of coordinated US military operations across air and sea. Trump extends Iran ceasefire {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The caption of the clip posted on Wednesday read, “US Central Command forces remain ready.” The video shows a series of coordinated US military operations across air and sea. Trump extends Iran ceasefire {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hours after US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he did not want to extend the ceasefire with Iran, he announced the extension, citing Pakistan's request, while awaiting a “unified proposal” from Tehran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hours after US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he did not want to extend the ceasefire with Iran, he announced the extension, citing Pakistan's request, while awaiting a “unified proposal” from Tehran. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In an interview on Tuesday with CNBC, Trump denied plans to extend the ceasefire and said that the US was in a strong negotiating position and would end up with what he called “a great deal.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an interview on Tuesday with CNBC, Trump denied plans to extend the ceasefire and said that the US was in a strong negotiating position and would end up with what he called “a great deal.” {{/usCountry}}

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"I don't want to do that. We don't have that much time," Trump said when asked about the possibility of extending the ceasefire.

Also read | Trump blasts WSJ journalist for op-ed saying Iranians take POTUS ‘for a sucker’

But later on Tuesday, Trump announced the ceasefire extension with Iran at the request of Pakistan, adding that the US blockade of Iranian ports will continue. He said that the ceasefire will continue until Iran “comes up with a unified proposal.”

The extension of the ceasefire comes at a time when uncertainty has surrounded the second round of peace talks in Pakistan, as the White House confirmed that JD Vance will not be visiting Islamabad.

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Meanwhile, there was no response early on Wednesday to Trump's announcement from senior Iranian officials, although some initial reactions from Tehran suggested Trump's comments were being treated sceptically, Reuters reported.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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