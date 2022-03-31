US citizens can now select 'X' as gender marker on passport application: Blinken
Americans will be allowed to choose an X for gender on their passport applications beginning on April 11, the US State Department said on Thursday as the Biden administration marked a "Transgender Day of Visibility" amid moves by some states to target transgender people.
The State Department in June said US citizens could select their gender on applications without having to submit medical documentation. In October, it issued the first American passport with an "X" gender marker, designed to give nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people a marker other than male or female on their travel document.
"Starting on April 11, US citizens will be able to select an X as their gender marker on their US passport application, and the option will become available for other forms of documentation next year," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
The change was one of several measures announced by the Biden administration a day after the Republican governors of Oklahoma and Arizona signed bills banning transgender athletes from girls' school sports.
They joined a growing list of states that have passed or enacted similar laws on a contentious election-year issue. Transgender rights have been pushed to the forefront of the culture wars playing out in parts of the United States in recent years, together with issues such as reproductive rights.
"The administration once again condemns the proliferation of dangerous anti-transgender legislative attacks that have been introduced and passed in state legislatures around the country," the White House said in a statement on initiatives it would take aimed at taking down barriers for transgender people.
They include easing travel, providing resources for transgender children and their families, improving access to federal services and benefits and advancing inclusion and visibility in federal data.
"Every American deserves the freedom to be themselves. But far too many transgender Americans still face systemic barriers, discrimination, and acts of violence," the White House said.
Ukraine-Russia war: UK's Elizabeth Truss says India needn’t be told what to do
Strengthening ties with India is more important than ever before given the current global situation in the wake of Russia's war on Ukraine, Britain's foreign secretary Elizabeth Truss said on Thursday. Speaking at an event, jointly addressed by external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Truss said, "We are living in a more insecure world, precisely because we have (Vladimir) Putin's appalling invasion of Ukraine."
On foreign power against him, Imran Khan names US in TV address | Top quotes
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he would not resign ahead of the trust vote in the National Assembly on Sunday, stating that he had never accepted defeat in life and was known for playing till the last ball in cricket. The beleaguered cricketer-turned-politician addressed the nation hours after a session on the no-confidence motion was adjourned till Sunday. Here are some of the top points he spoke about during the televised address.
Independent foreign policy doesn't mean being anti-India, says Pak PM Imran Khan
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan during his address to the nation on Thursday said an independent foreign policy doesn't mean being anti-India. “When India revoked the special status of Kashmir, I opposed them on all platforms. But I tried my level best to maintain friendly relations with India,” Khan said. Imran's remarks comes more than ten days after the Pakistan prime minister had hailed India's foreign policy at his rally in Islamabad's Parade Ground.
Pakistan to issue strong demarche to unnamed 'country' over 'threat letter'
Pakistan's top security body on Thursday decided to issue a strong demarche to a country, that it did not name, over a “threatening letter” -- purportedly showing evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust Imran Khan government -- and expressed concern at the undiplomatic communication and "interference" in its internal affairs. The NSC decided that the protest should be launched with that country.
Ukraine war: Shelling continues near Kyiv despite Russia’s scale-back talks
The Russian military continued to shell areas on the outskirts of Kyiv, the capital city of war-torn Ukraine, on Thursday, despite Moscow promising to scale back its forces in de-escalation talks two days ago. Regional governor Oleksandr Palviuk said on social media that Russian forces continued shelling Irpin and Makariv. Battles were also underway around Hostomel between forces of the two nations, Pavliuk said.
