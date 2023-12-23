close_game
News / World News / US condemns vandalism of Hindu temple in California with anti-India graffiti

US condemns vandalism of Hindu temple in California with anti-India graffiti

ByHT News Desk
Dec 23, 2023 09:06 PM IST

“We condemn the vandalism of Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in California,” US state department.

The US state department on Saturday condemned the vandalism of the Shri Swaminarayan temple in California. It welcomed the Newark Police Department's efforts to hold the culprits accountable.

Hindu temple in US defaced with pro-Khalistani slogans
Hindu temple in US defaced with pro-Khalistani slogans

“We condemn the vandalism of Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in California. We welcome efforts by the Newark Police Department to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” the official handle of the US state department for the Bureau of south and central Asian affairs wrote on X.

The US state department issued the statement after suspected pro-Khalistan activists allegedly defaced the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California, as reported by the police. The incident, which surfaced on Friday (local time), involved the vandalism of the Hindu temple's exterior wall with anti-India graffiti.

"One of the devotees, who lives close to the shrine, discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti in black ink on an exterior wall of the building, and the local administration was immediately informed," said Bhargav Raval, the spokesperson for the temple administration.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar expressed concern over the vandalism of a Hindu temple with anti-India graffiti in the US, and said extremists and separatist forces outside India should not get such space.

"I have seen the news. As you know, we are concerned about this. Extremists and separatist forces outside India should not get space. Our consulate has lodged a complaint with the (US) government and the police there over whatever happened, and I believe the matter is being inquired," Jaishankar said in response to a query about the incident.

Meanwhile, Newark police termed the incident a 'targeted act' and assured a thorough investigation.

A police official, condemning the senseless act, said, “I can also tell you that as a member of the Newark Police Department and the Newark community, we're deeply saddened when these types of acts occur, and we think they're senseless and they have no room. We won't tolerate them here in Newark. So today, I wanted to make sure that you understand how seriously we take these situations and know that we will investigate as thoroughly as possible with utmost care and sensitivity.”

(Inputs from wires)

