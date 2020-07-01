e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US Congressman applauds joint efforts of India, United States against terror

US Congressman applauds joint efforts of India, United States against terror

Speaking on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday night, Congressman John Carter recognised the strong diplomatic partnership between the US and India, and that the relationship shares important values rooted in democracy.

world Updated: Jul 01, 2020 09:36 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
“India and the US are both working on combating terrorism in all forms. I applaud the joint efforts of India and the US in eradicating terrorism. Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for being a friend to the United States,” Congressman John Carter said.
“India and the US are both working on combating terrorism in all forms. I applaud the joint efforts of India and the US in eradicating terrorism. Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for being a friend to the United States,” Congressman John Carter said.(Reuters file photo)
         

A US lawmaker on Tuesday applauded the joint efforts of India and the United States against terrorism and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi “for being a friend of his country”.

Speaking on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday night, Congressman John Carter recognised the strong diplomatic partnership between the US and India, and that the relationship shares important values rooted in democracy.

“India and the US are both working on combating terrorism in all forms. I applaud the joint efforts of India and the US in eradicating terrorism. Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for being a friend to the United States,” he said.

Referring to his recent meeting with the Indian Consul General in Houston, the Republican Congressman said that the two countries are helping each other.

“In February, President (Donald) Trump spoke at the stadium in India filled with 1,10,000 spectators and was given a warm welcome to the country. At the successful event, President trump discussed ways in which he’s been working with Prime Minister Modi,” Carter said.

“Some of these topics include security and defense cooperation, energy, trade and promoting women entrepreneurs,” the Republican lawmaker from Texas said.

tags
top news
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
CRPF trooper, civilian killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
CRPF trooper, civilian killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
India sees biggest one-day jump of 507 Covid-19 deaths, toll reaches 17,400
India sees biggest one-day jump of 507 Covid-19 deaths, toll reaches 17,400
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
‘Victims beaten all night, CCTV footage on auto-delete’: Eyewitness in TN
‘Victims beaten all night, CCTV footage on auto-delete’: Eyewitness in TN
LPG cylinders rates increased for second consecutive month
LPG cylinders rates increased for second consecutive month
Use Marathi in office, withhold increment of violators: Maha govt order
Use Marathi in office, withhold increment of violators: Maha govt order
‘Govt knows what’s happening’: NSAB member on satellite images from LAC
‘Govt knows what’s happening’: NSAB member on satellite images from LAC
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In